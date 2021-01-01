Home
News
New year, same you? Tips for a healthy lifestyle if fitness is your New Year resolution
The start of a new year brings new goals for many but studies show only 25% of people actually stay committed to their New Year resolutions....
12 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Friday reported that 12 people...
A look back at the year 2020 in the RGV
The year 2020 was unlike any other for...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith tracks the cold front making its way through the RGV tonight
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith tracks the cold front making its way through the RGV tonight
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
5on5 for Wednesday Dec. 30
MCALLEN - Check out the high school highlights from across the valley!
Pioneer Advances Past East View 77-64;
CORPUS CHRISTI - The postseason dreams of the...
UTRGV Falls to Sam Houston State on Monday Night
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Additional Links
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
EEUU alcanza los 20 millones de casos de coronavirus
BALTIMORE (AP) - Estados Unidos alcanzó el viernes los 20 millones de casos de coronavirus, según datos de la Universidad Johns Hopkins. El país superó...
México: Se complica conseguir oxígeno ante repunte de COVID
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Algunos residentes de...
Los beneficios federales por desempleo continuarán durante 11 semanas adicionales
La Administración de Empleo y Capacitación (ETA) del...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days