RV site at Isla Blanca Park to close for renovations
Isla Blanca Park in South Padre Island is home to a beach access, jetties and an RV park. The RV park is a popular attraction...
Pharr church vandalized for the fourth time in one month
Trinity Episcopal Church in Pharr has been in...
Trump administration increases pressure on 'sanctuary jurisdictions' with public listing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security...
Weather
Facing the Fury: What to know about evacuation routes in the Valley
We are driving into the 2025 hurricane season. Among the things to do is prepare and let your family know what you'll do in the...
Facing the Fury: Meet the Hurricane Hunters
Some people just can't pass up a bet....
Facing the Fury: Cooking without power
When a hurricane hits, you’ll want to have...
Sports
Valley Cheer Elite wins national competition; honors former cheerleader
Earlier this month, Valley Cheer Elite competed at The Summit in Orlando, Florida. It's one of the biggest cheer competitions in the world. VCE took home...
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F. Austin
La Villa's Kaycei Salazar signed to run track...
Bill allowing Texas colleges to pay their athletes gets Senate approval
" Bill allowing Texas colleges to pay...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Patches, the female Tortoiseshell kitten
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Jueves 29 de Mayo: Tormentas nocturnas, temperaturas en los 94s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Conductora intoxicada derriba pared de vivienda en Mercedes
Una familia de Mercedes amaneció con una escena...
Realizan inauguración de viviendas en Brownsville
Nueve unidades nuevas de hogares asequibles fueron inaugurados...
