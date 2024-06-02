Home
News
Two people charged in deadly Brownsville shooting
An 18-year-old and a juvenile were charged following a deadly shooting outside a barbershop, according to the Brownsville Police Department, Jose Luis Ibarra is jailed...
TxDOT preparing for hurricane season with evacuation exercise
On Sunday, portions of the I-69C in Brownsville...
Texas officials compromised ballot secrecy as they increased election transparency
" Texas officials compromised ballot secrecy as...
Additional Links
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
How to navigate FEMA for the upcoming hurricane season
" How to navigate FEMA for the upcoming hurricane season " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs...
Sunday, June 2, 2024: Hot and breezy with temperatures approaching 100 degrees °F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Climatologist: Hotter days ahead across the entire state
Over at Oleander Acres RV Park in Mission,...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship
The Weslaco High Lady Panthers softball team are now state champions. The Lady Panthers went up against Waco Midway Saturday in the 6A softball UIL...
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
The Melissa Cardinals beat the Harlingen South Lady...
Valley softball teams advancing to state championship
History is being made after the Weslaco High...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, June 2, 2024
The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live. Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 8...
Pet of the Week: Kit the short-haired kitten
For details on Kit and other animals available...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Muere un hombre de Brownsville en un accidente de tráfico
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas está investigando la muerte de un hombre de 31 años de edad, después de un accidente en la madrugada...
Un muerto y un arrestado en accidente mortal en el puente Queen Isabella de la Isla del Padre Sur
Un hombre de McAllen está tras las rejas...
México vota en una histórica elección de la que muy probablemente saldrá la primera mujer presidenta
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Las votaciones de...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days