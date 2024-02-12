Home
RGCGISD school board member arrested for DWI
Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District School Board Member Eleazar Velazquez was arrested Monday at around 3:20 a.m. for driving while intoxicated. According to...
Reward offered for man wanted for violent, sexual assault charges in Hidalgo County
The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering...
WATCH LIVE: Texas Land Commissioner speaks about success on Fronton Island, partnership with DPS
The Texas Land Commission will hold a press...
Weather
Monday, Feb. 12, 2024: Windy, cooler, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024: PM sun, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of playoffs
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco Girls Basketball Head Coach Griselda Fino eclipsed the 500 career win mark this season. She reflected on hitting that milestone as...
Patrick Mahomes rallies the Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl title, 25-22 over 49ers in overtime
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce...
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV Baseball Preview Special
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV)...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Violet the ferret
Pet of the Week: Cutie Pie the Pitbull-Terrier mix
Connect
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Próximos eventos de South Texas EcoTourism Center
Nos visita Pablo Medrano, departe de South Texas EcoTourism Center, nos comparte los eventos que van a tener pronto. Tendrán sesiones de aprendizaje llamadas "speaker...
La Entrevista: Beneficios de realizar ejercicios de Yoga Kundalini
Ana Karen Cárdenas, propietaria de Magicwithin Studio, nos...
Nuevo proyecto de senderismo y ciclismo
Próximamente, habrá un nuevo sendero que conectara las...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
