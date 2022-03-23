Home
News
New migrant shelter in Reynosa nearly complete, director says
A new migrant shelter being built in Reynosa is nearly complete. This comes as hundreds of asylum seekers wait in Mexico for a court date...
McAllen Public Utility receives $1.3 million grant to further reclaimed water project
A drought resiliency project by the McAllen Public...
HUD to send out nearly $3 billion in disaster relief grants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is allocating...
Weather
March 23, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in high 70s
March 22, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the high 80s
March 21, 2022: Windy with temperatures in high 80s
Sports
High School Baseball Highlights for March 23rd
Check out the highlights from the following HS Baseball Games from Tuesday. PSJA vs. La Joya Harlingen vs. Harlingen South
Statewide referee shortage brings concerns for upcoming football season
MCALLEN, Texas -- Numbers are down for referees...
Donna North Powerlifter is Heading to State
DONNA, TEXAS -- Donna North senior powerlifter Louie...
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Mueren 6 adolescentes en un choque de auto en Oklahoma
TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma, EE.UU. (AP) — Seis estudiantes adolescentes que viajaban en un auto pequeño de cuatro asientos murieron al chocar con un camión, dijo la Patrulla...
Acusado de atropellar mortalmente a dos jóvenes en Alton, está encarcelado con cargos de homicidio por intoxicación
Un hombre se encuentra detenido acusado de dos...
Entrenamiento de respuesta conjunta en situaciones de riesgo en algún derrame químico entre Matamoros y Brownsville
El traslado de químicos peligroso pone en alerta...
