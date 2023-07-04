Home
Shots fired into a crowd of hundreds after a holiday festival in Fort Worth leaves 3 dead, 8 injured
DALLAS (AP) — Three people were killed and eight others injured when shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds following a festival in a Texas...
Infant girl among four found dead in Rio Grande
" Infant girl among four found dead...
Made in the 956 Update: JuiceUs expanding to Weslaco
Last year, Made in the 956 introduced viewers...
Weather
Tuesday, July 4, 2023: Stray showers, temperatures in the high 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, July 2, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, June 30, 2023: A few clouds with a high of 100°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Houston Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have resigned forward Darius Days and guard Trevor Hudgins to two-way contracts. Days (6-8,...
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
MCALLEN, Texas -- Los Guerreros Track Club has...
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World Games in England
MISSION, TEXAS -- Dante Alejandro knew he wanted...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: July 3, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 30, 2023
Zoo Guest: Red-eyed crocodile skink
Connect
Noticias RGV
Hablando Claro: Asociación en bienes raíces organiza evento virtual sobre préstamos hipotecarios
Bethy Beas propietaria, representante de One Valley LLC, y Edgar Hernandez, manager de Primeres Mortages South Texas Regional, visitan los estudios de Noticias RGV para promover...
La Voz del Valle: Coach en liderazgo brinda conferencias de ayuda personal a la comunidad
Hervin Antonio Hidalgo, coach y líder certificado en...
La Entrevista: Banda de rock alternativo del Valle presenta lo nuevo de su repertorio
Freddy Honda Ramírez y Troy Villareal, integrantes de...
