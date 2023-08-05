Home
News
Health experts recommend setting a sleep routine for children ahead of new school year
With several Rio Grande Valley school districts starting the new school year later this month, doctors are recommending tips to ensure kids start the year off...
Driver arraigned after driving into Brownsville home and fleeing the scene, police say
A 48-year-old man was jailed Saturday after police...
Brownsville and Matamoros mayors participate in Hands Across the Border event
As a sign of the strength of their...
Additional Links
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, Aug. 4, 2023: Hot and windy with more triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, August 3, 2023: Stray showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
2023 Two-A-Day Tour: Los Fresnos Falcons
LOS FRESNOS, Texas -- Los Fresnos went from sneaking their way into the playoffs, to upsetting District 31-6A champs Edinburg North. What was a young...
Texans HC Demeco Ryans and DC Matt Burke aim to fix Houston defense
Houston, Texas -- Rookie Head Coach Demeco Ryans...
Stroud-Dell chemistry shining early on in training camp
HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans selected Tank...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
Pump Patrol: July 31, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 28, 2023
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Conozca sus Derechos: Abogada de inmigración explica en qué consiste la Visa T
La abogada Susana Silva visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para explicarnos qué es la Visa T, en qué consiste y quiénes pueden aplicar al proceso...
Salud y Vida: Médicos utilizan la bailoterapia para ayudar en la rehabilitación de pacientes con Parkinson
Según los institutos nacionales de la salud, alrededor...
Padres de familia economizan los gastos de útiles escolares de sus hijos en el regreso a clases
Aunque gran porcentaje de los padres de familia...
Additional Links
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days