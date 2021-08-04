Home
Aug. 4, 2021: Rain chances increase in the afternoon
'Gives us a little bit of closure': Family of Edinburg woman killed in hit-and-run reacts to arrest of driver
The family of an Edinburg woman killed in...
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 146 positive cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death...
Weather
Aug. 4, 2021: Rain chances increase in the afternoon
Aug. 3, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in 90s
Aug. 2, 2021: Mainly dry with temperatures in high 90s
Sports
2021 Two-A-Day Tour: Weslaco Panthers
The Weslaco Panthers look to make the playoffs for the third straight year under Roy Stroman, but they return only three starters total in 2021. Check...
2021 Two-A-Day Tour: Harlingen Cardinals
Harlingen Cardinals prepare for the 2021 season as...
Texas-born Italian sprints from unknown to Bolt's successor
TOKYO (AP) — The 100 meters at the...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at...
Hechos Valle
Rayo impacta parcialmente a un residente del Valle
Un grupo de personas captaron en Weslaco un, impresionante video después del paso de las tormentas de la tarde de este miércoles en donde muestra el...
Identifican a presunto responsable de quitar la vida a su hijastro
En Pharr autoridades pusieron bajo custodia al sospechoso...
Recursos limitados la razón por presentar declaración de desastre por el covid y los migrantes
A 24 horas de haber firmado una declaratoria...
