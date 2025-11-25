Home
Texas adds new ID restrictions on vehicle registrations and renewals
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is implementing more stringent photo identification requirements for all vehicle registrations and renewals in an abrupt shift that could shut...
Texas finalizes private school voucher rules, will let families put $10,300 toward preschool
Texas’ chief financial officer on Tuesday finalized rules...
Health care plan circulated by the White House runs into familiar GOP divisions
WASHINGTON (AP) — A health care proposal circulated...
Weather
Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025: Late showers with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Nov. 24, 2025: Warm and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025: Warm and breezy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions
UTRGV senior quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger continues to make waves in the Southland Conference just days after finishing his first season wearing the Vaqueros uniform. ...
UTRGV's Travis Bush named finalist for award honoring best coach in FCS
UTRGV head football coach Travis Bush is among...
UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 14
Channel 5 News Sports Director KJ Doyle talks...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Nov. 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 23, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Search
