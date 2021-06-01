Home
COVID-19 ravaged the state’s border counties. Now they’re leading Texas in vaccinations.
When Rio Grande Valley retiree Robert Chapa finally got his COVID-19 vaccine in March after months of trying to secure an appointment, it was a...
June 1, 2021: First day of hurricane season off to a wet start
The first day of hurricane season is off...
Daughter honors father who died of COVID-19 in Weslaco
Monday marked the first Memorial Day without her...
Weather
June 1, 2021: First day of hurricane season off to a wet start
The first day of hurricane season is off to a wet start. While the Gulf and Atlantic are quiet and looking to stay that way...
May 31, 2021: Warm and humid with highs in the 90s
May 30, 2021: Partly cloudy conditions across the Valley
Sports
Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success
LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team started their preparations for the 6A Sweet-16 in La Villa on Tuesday. The artificial surface will be similar...
Falcon Softball Season Ends in Sweet-16 Loss to Bowie
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcon softball...
H-E-B Park, Toros to Host Rayados for Friendly July 4th
EDINBURG - H-E-B Park, Rio Grande Valley FC,...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Oficial de Mission es arrestado por asalto familiar
En la ciudad de Mission, uno de sus oficiales se encuentra este lunes al otro lado de la ley al ser presentado en corte acusado de...
Veteranos enfrentando la gran batalla del coronavirus
Este lunes se rindió tributó a los soldados...
Enfrentamientos en Reynosa
La violencia se dejó sentir nuevamente en la...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
