Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities...
Federal grant funds expansion of Pharr PD's Mental Health Unit
The Pharr Police Department is expanding its mental...
Cameron County sees significant increase in early voting— nearly 20,000 ballots cast ahead of election day
As of Monday, Cameron County voters have cast...
Weather
Feb. 28, 2022: Sunny, temperatures in the 60s
SUNDAY, FEB. 27, 2022: CHILLY WEATHER, TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 50S
Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022: Chilly weather, temperatures in the 40s
Sports
UTRGV basketball preps for Lamar
EDINBURG, Texas -- Both UTRGV basketball teams are preparing for the end of the Western Athletic Conference regular season. Click on the video above for...
Boys Basketball Area Round Scores and Highlights
Boys Basketball Playoffs Thursday, February 24th...
PSJA's Villanueva brings back gold
PHARR, Texas -- PSJA's Jessica Villanueva capped off...
Programming
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Condado Hidalgo: mueren 3 personas por coronavirus, 288 personas dan positivo a COVID-19
El condado de Hidalgo informó el lunes que tres personas murieron debido al coronavirus y 288 personas dieron positivo por COVID-19. De las tres personas...
Ciudad de Peñitas reparte mascarillas KN-95 gratis esta semana
La ciudad de Peñitas estará distribuyendo mascarillas KN-95...
El impacto de la crisis en Ucrania en la economía global
A pesar de las conversaciones de paz previstas...
