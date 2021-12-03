Home
News
Plumber's find possibly tied to 2014 Texas megachurch theft
HOUSTON (AP) — For more than seven years, no one has known what happened to $600,000 in checks and cash that was stolen from a safe...
Cameron County reports 20 new positive cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Friday reported 20 new positive...
Rio Grande City police investigating scam text messages
The Rio Grande City Police Department is alerting...
Dec. 3, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures in the 80s
Dec. 2, 2021: Stray showers, temperatures in 80s
Dec. 1, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures reaching 80s
Sports
RGV Vipers still undefeated
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers are now the NBA G-League's only team still undefeated this season. Click on the video above for more.
UTRGV Drops Physical Game to TAMU-CC
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande...
McAllen ISD Removes Interim Tag: Names Patterson Memorial Head Football Coach
MCALLEN - Moses Patterson took the reigns of...
Programming
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Hechos Valle
La policía de la Ciudad de Río Grande investiga supuestos mensajes de texto fraudulentos
El Departamento de Policía de la Ciudad de Rio Grande está alertando a los residentes sobre mensajes de texto que se hacen pasar por agentes de...
Salud y Vida: Nueva variante Ómicron y las recomendaciones de cuidados emitidas por los expertos
La nueva variante Ómicron está siendo considerada por...
La Entrevista: Cadena de suministros podría verse afectada por la falta de personal
Debido a la falta de personal desde hace...
