Home
News
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office invites residents to join Citizen's Academy
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is inviting residents to join their Citizen's Academy. Residents will learn how to better protect their neighborhood during the free...
Teen girl detained in connection with threat against Vanguard Academy in Edinburg
A 14-year-old girl was detained following a recent...
Woman hospitalized in suspected DWI crash in McAllen
A 22-year-old woman was hospitalized following a suspected...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, July 23, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, July 22, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, July 21, 2025: Hazy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs placed on PUP list
The Dallas Cowboys have placed star cornerback Trevon Diggs on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp. The Cowboys star cornerback missed...
George Pickens speaks on his role within Cowboys’ offense
Cowboys star wide receiver George Pickens took to...
Micah Parsons sounds off on contract dispute with Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons attended the first practice...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 20, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Operation Christmas RGV festeja el regreso a clases en Donna
Operation Christmas RGV se complace en presentar su 3.er Evento Anual de Regreso a Clases el viernes 25 de julio, de 4:30 p.m. a 7:00 p.m.,...
Detienen a una adolescente tras una amenaza contra la Academia Vanguard en Edinburg
Una adolescente de 14 años fue detenida luego...
Beleza By Z ofrece productos para el cuidado de la piel
Beleza By Z ofrece diferentes productos en la...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days