Two suspects in custody following Cameron Park robbery
Two men were arrested after robbing a cell phone at gunpoint, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Juan Carlos Macias and Brian Rodriguez were...
Harlingen police: Daycare employee in custody after toddler found unresponsive
An employee at a Harlingen daycare is in...
Hidalgo County detention officer arrested on sexual assault of a child charge
A 19-year-old detention officer at the Hidalgo County...
Weather
Friday, June 28, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Highs in the 90s with a chance of stray showers
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, June 25, 2024: Stray thunderstorm, highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
MCALLEN, Texas -- Six Valley teams are headed to the Texas 7on7 State Tournament, and one of those teams competing are the Nikki Rowe Warriors. They...
Sha'Carri Richardson sprints onto US Olympic team after winning 100 in 10.71 seconds
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two steps before she...
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
McAllen native Shaine Casas, 24, earned a qualifying...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Gulf Coast toad
Gladys Porter Zoo Marketing Coordinator Alejandra Rodriguez joins Channel 5 News at Noon with a Gulf Coast toad. Rodriguez also has details on Dino Fury,...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Ricky Gervais tendrá nueva gira mundial de comedia
"Songwriter" es una colección de demos grabados por Johnny Cash hace más de 30 años, pero nunca divulgados. El video para "Hello Out There" fue...
Festival por el Día de la Independencia en Edinburg
Lya Yllades, funcionaria de información pública de Álamo,...
Empleada de guardería en Harlingen detenida tras hallazgo de bebé en estado crítico
Un empleado de una guardería Harlingen está bajo...
