Pest control business collects donations for people hit hard by pandemic, Hurricane Hanna
In the wake of Hurricane Hanna and the coronavirus pandemic, a local pest control business started collecting donations to help people in need. After every...
Valley Made, Local Strong: Our Secret Consignment Store
A family consignment store in McAllen goes curbside...
CON MI GENTE: The Duck Lady
About eight years ago, two ducks showed up...
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Sports
LJISD Won't Play Fall Sports - Other Districts May Be Next
LA JOYA - La Joya Independent School District will be the first school district to cancel their fall athletics calendar after the district approved online only...
RGV Sports HOF Hand Out Rings
MCALLEN - The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall...
Rio Hondo, Port Isabel, Raymondville Will Compete For Single Playoff Spot
Rio Hondo - District 16-4A Division 2 underwent...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to Hurricane Hanna first responders. Team RWB McAllen/Edniburg chapter said it’s the love of the valley that makes...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
Somos Noticias
Condado Hidalgo anuncia 10 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 675 casos adicionales
El condado Hidalgo anunció el lunes 10 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, así como 675 casos adicionales del virus. El total de muertes relacionadas...
Condado Cameron reporta 16 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 637 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el lunes 16 muertes...
Estudio: Hombre de Hong Kong contrajo COVID-19 por segunda vez
Por MARILYNN MARCHIONE Científicos de la Universidad...
