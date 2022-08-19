Home
5 On Your Side: Bus stop added to rural Edinburg neighborhood after parents express concerns
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District took action after several parents contacted Channel 5 News over the need for a bus stop in their neighborhood. ...
San Benito police: Juvenile student in custody following threat on Instagram
A San Benito student is in custody after...
Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought
" Wetter weather is coming this weekend....
Weather
Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought
" Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought. " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a...
Aug. 19, 2022: Spotty showers, temperatures in the upper 90s
Aug. 18, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in upper 90s
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA Memorial
ALAMO, TEXAS -- PSJA Memorial is looking to have a comeback season under second-year head coach Will Littleton. Watch above for more on their season preview:
PSJA Southwest Javelinas football preview
PHARR, Texas -- After PSJA Southwest made the...
Port Isabel Tarpons football preview
PORT ISABEL, Texas -- Port Isabel went from...
Programming
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Connect
Hechos Valle
Amenaza de tiroteo en secundaria Berta Cabaza
El departamento de policía de San Benito informo por medio de un comunicado que este jueves oficiales del departamento fueron desplegados a la escuela secundaria Berta...
Iglesia de Tamaulipas en llamas
Miembros de la una iglesia cristiana en ciudad...
Fiesta Anual de Palmas 2022
La ciudad de Mcallen llevará a cabo la...
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
