Judge suspends proceedings in Victor Godinez trial, defense waives presentation
The judge in the trial of the man accused of killing DPS trooper Moises Sanchez suspended proceedings for the day on Monday. The defense was...
Supreme Court allows federal agents to cut razor wire Texas installed on US-Mexico border
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court on...
Harlingen CISD offering Spanish lessons to residents
Harlingen residents interested in learning Spanish can get...
Weather
Monday, Jan. 22, 2024: AM rain, t-storms, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024: Breezy & cool with temperatures in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Grulla hires Bazan as Head Football Coach
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas -- Grulla announced the hiring of their second ever head football coach. Alejandro Bazan replaces longtime former HFC Abel Gonzales, and...
Gilpins extend coaching legacy
MISSION, Texas -- One of the valley's greatest...
Edinburg teen with albinism fulfilling wrestling dreams
A freshman at Edinburg Vela High School lives...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Practice Mercy ayuda aquellos en busca de asilo en México
En La Entrevista, Alma Ruth, William McCorkle, y otros miembros de Practice Mercy, informan acerca de la organización sin fines de lucro, la cual se centra...
Conmemoran el aniversario del caso Roe V. Wade que despenalizo el aborto en los Estados Unidos
El fin de la protección federal al aborto...
EN VIVO: Noticias RGV Edición Digital 22 de enero
Acompáñenos en esta Edición Digital de Noticias RGV...
