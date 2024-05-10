Home
Dia de la Madre events in Edinburg and Pharr
May 10 is the traditional date to celebrate Mother’s Day, and two cities in Hidalgo County are helping make sure mothers are being honored. For...
Attorney: Sullivan City cooperating with federal subpoena regarding game room ordinances
This story has been updated to clarify when...
One hospitalized in shooting; McAllen police seeking suspects
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s...
Friday, May 10, 2024: Stray shower with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, May 9, 2024: Very hot afternoon, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, May 8, 2024: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UIL Regional Quarterfinal Softball Highlights 5/9/2024
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Check out the highlights to tonight's UIL Regional Quarterfinal Softball action. Weslaco wins over La Joya 1-0 (Weslaco 1-0 series)...
UIL Area Round Baseball Highlights 5/9/2024
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Check out highlights...
Harlingen South's Yezenia Perez signs with OLLU Softball
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen South's Yezenia Perez signs...
Community
Zoo Guest: Delilah the ball python
Tickets to Brew at the Zoo is available on the Gladys Porter Zoo website.
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Valkyrie the Belgian Malinois
Noticias RGV
Aquí Entre Nos: Coldplay ilumina la pantalla grande
Dentro de muy poco fans del popular grupo musical Coldplay podrán disfrutar de su música en la gran pantalla. Y también se aproxima una emocionante...
Importancia de una mamografía en el Valle del Río Grande
Recientemente, las recomendaciones sobre cuándo se debe realizar...
Prisioneras celebrarán el día de las madres tras las rejas
El día de las madres es un día...
