UT Health RGV apologizes for denying COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley apologized for turning away three people from getting their COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. The people were denied a...
McAllen small business bounces back after days without power due to winter storm
After spending most of last week without power,...
Cold weather impacts 'fish kill' on SPI
While freezing temperatures left many Valley residents cold...
Hard freeze warning: Temperatures to drop into the 20s Thursday night
Another cold night is coming to the Rio Grande Valley. A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Friday and a hard freeze...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Sports
Former Vipers Coach Finch Becomes Head Coach of Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS/ST.PAUL - Chris Finch, the head coach who led the RGV Vipers to the 2010 NBA Development League Championship finally achieved his dream of becoming an...
Richard Thompson Retires As Sharyland AD, Adame & Lee Promoted
MISSION - After 41 years Athletic Director Richard...
UTRGV Baseball Splits Season Opening Doubleheader with Baylor
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Peces muertos por heladas en las costas del sur de Texas
Un nuevo problema está apareciendo en las costas del sur de Texas especialmente en las playas, son los peces muertos a consecuencia de las heladas. ...
Reacción de congresista ante los apagones en Texas
Este lunes Hechos Valle contó con la visita...
Reabren comercios locales en el Valle del Río Grande
Los pequeños negocios en todo el estado sufrieron...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
