Mission police: Celebratory gunfire risks $2,000 fine, 180 days in jail
Those planning on popping fireworks are urged to check with their city to make sure they are allowed to within city limits. Many cities like...
DHR Health physician urges the public to safely handle fireworks over New Year's celebrations
Richard Ortiz is stocking up on over $500...
Two arrested following narcotics bust in San Benito
Two men were arrested Friday after a drug...
Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023: Chilly morning with temperatures in the low 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Dec. 29, 2023: Cloudy morning with temperatures in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023: Sunny and dry, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Cowboys need to smooth the rough edges of their offense as they look toward the playoffs
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott's sporadic offense is as good a reason as any why Dallas has lost consecutive games for the first time in...
McAllen Cheer Headed to Nationals
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High Cheer took first...
Weslaco's Elizabeth Craig signs NLI for Angelina Softball
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco's Elizabeth Craig signed her...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 29, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Red-eyed Crocodile Skink
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Incendio en McAllen bajo investigación
Juan Gloria, jefe de bomberos de McAllen, informó sobre un incendio en la cuadra 1100 al sur de la calle 10 el sábado en la tarde....
Vendedores de comida se preparan para festividades del año nuevo
En estos momentos, los vendedores de comida locales...
Policía en Puerto Isabel busca prevenir disparos al aire durante vísperas del año nuevo
Autoridades de Puerto Isabel activaron un operativo de...
