Fire near historic El Jardin Hotel in Brownsville under investigation
The Brownsville Fire Marshal’s Office in investigating a Wednesday fire that happened outside the historic El Jardin Hotel, according to the Brownsville Fire Department. Crews...
McAllen city employee accused of stealing over $100,000 through unauthorized bank transactions
The city of McAllen’s civil service director was...
Venezuela's returning migrants allege abuses in El Salvador's 'hell' prison where US sent them
LOBATERA, Venezuela (AP) — Carlos Uzcátegui tightly hugged...
Weather
Wednesday, July 23, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, July 22, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, July 21, 2025: Hazy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Texans adjusting to new offense under OC Nick Caley
The public was given a new look at the Houston Texans’ offense after the Texans hired Offensive Coordinator Nick Caley. Caley is coming in with...
CeeDee Lamb gives thoughts on Micah Parsons contract saga with the Cowboys
The second day of practice for the Dallas...
Texans’ Joe Mixon placed on NFI list at the start of training camp
The Houston Texans’ training camp is underway, and...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 20, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Noticias RGV
Autoridades mexicanas reportan aumento de personas desaparecidas en la carretera Monterrey–Reynosa
En la carretera Monterrey–Reynosa sigue el terror para muchas personas que continúan desapareciendo, según los reportes de las autoridades mexicanas. Las desapariciones y violencia en...
Buscan a un hombre acusado de agresión en Brownsville
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville está buscando...
Investigan las causas del incendio en una ferretería de Harlingen
Hay nuevos detalles en la investigación del incendio...
