RGV doctor writes educational coronavirus children's book
One Rio Grande Valley doctor has written a children's book to help educate the community and children on the coronavirus. Dr. Keila Rodriguez is the...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer Inc. announced Friday that they seeking approval...
Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related death and 111 new cases
Cameron County reported on Friday two additional coronavirus-related...
Hechos Valle
Niegan permisos de ventas de los llamados “garages” o ventas de patios
La ciudad de Alamo decidió no tramitar permisos de venta de garage. Debido a un aumento de casos de covid-19. Sin embargo la confusión...
Corte de EEUU frena entrada en vigencia de reglamento de carga pública
Bajo la ley federal de inmigración, el término...
El presidente de Mexico hace declaraciones sobre las medidas que su gobierno ha realizado contra la pandemia
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Un día después...
