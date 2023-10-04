Home
News
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 7
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch Part 2 below:
Former Pharr police chief accused of striking police officers during arrest
Former Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey struck two...
Former Harlingen social security employee pleads guilty to stealing government money
A Harlingen resident and former claims specialist for...
Weather
Tuesday, October 3, 2023: Spotty shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Oct. 2, 2023: Chance of thunderstorms with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 7
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch Part 2 below:
First & Goal Power Poll Week 7
Check out the week four of First &...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023
Pump Patrol: Monday, Oct. 2, 2023
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - Oct. 1, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Mission CISD brinda ayuda para concluir los estudios
Los distritos escolares del Valle tratan de conseguir que antiguos alumnos concluyan sus estudios. En 'Mission CISD' brindan una segunda oportunidad para quienes abandonaron antes de...
Explican cómo usar las nuevas máquinas de votación
Los funcionarios del Departamento de Elecciones del condado...
Instalan cámaras en un vertido ilegal de Mission
Los residentes de una colonia de Mission continúan...
