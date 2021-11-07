Home
Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths
HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators Sunday worked to determine how eight people died in a crush of fans at a Houston music festival, as families mourned the...
First responders remind public of fire safety practices
Last week, two Valley families lost their homes...
Valley teen speaks out after attending deadly Houston music festival
A Valley teen was among the estimated 50,000...
Nov. 6, 2021: Another nice day
Nov. 5, 2021: Sun returns with temperatures in the 70s
Nov. 4, 2021: Cold front arrives in the Valley
Donna celebrates 60th anniversary of state championship
DONNA, TEXAS - 60 years ago, the Donna Redskins high school football team brought home a state championship. The first and only Valley school to win...
First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 5, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Student of the Week: Andre Mercado
He's a well-rounded individual who has some big dreams. Whether it's on the diamond or in the classroom, Andre Mercado thrives. "I'm involved in...
Student of the Week: Victoria Velazquez
Victoria Velazquez knows the meaning of hard work....
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial...
Alrededor de 8 muertos y varios heridos en el festival de música Astroworld en Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — Al menos ocho personas fallecieron y varias más resultaron heridas en una avalancha de gente en el Astroworld Festival, dijeron autoridades en Texas....
EEUU: Cámara baja aprueba enorme paquete de infraestructura
WASHINGTON (AP) — La Cámara de Representantes aprobó...
Avanza la vacunación en contra del COVID-19 en los niños, mitos y realidades
Como usted sabe, la mayoría de los niños...
