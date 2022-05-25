Home
Edinburg CISD increasing police presence on campus
More than 100 certified police officers are on high alert throughout the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. ...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Valley schools on high alert following deadly Uvalde school shooting
Valley schools are on high alert following the...
May 25, 2022: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cameron County until 7:45 a.m.
For the latest weather updates, visit krgv.com/weather or follow KRGV Weather on Facebook and Twitter. For current watches, warnings or advisories, click here ....
May 24, 2022: Thunderstorms expected in the morning
For the latest weather updates, visit krgv.com/weather or...
Thunderstorms moving through Rio Grande Valley
Storms are moving through the Rio Grande Valley...
Vaquero ace ready for tournament run
The UTRGV baseball team begins its run in the WAC tournament as the No. 3 seed on Wednesday. They open up against Sacramento State. ...
Valley competitive gaming on the rise
MISSION, Texas -- A valley-wide e-sports competition was...
UIL softball regional semifinals 5-21
WESLACO, Texas -- UIL regional semifinals wrapped up...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman Oscar Adame said goodbye to viewers. Oscar announced his retirement earlier this month. You can watch his...
Free health fair to be held in Brownsville on Friday
A free health fair will be taking place...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 22, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Las elecciones de segunda vuelta demócratas del Distrito 15 siguen muy reñidas para ser convocadas
Para morderse las uñas - casi un día después de que cerraron las casillas electorales, todavía no se sabe quien salió triunfador en la elección de...
Fiscalía del condado de Hidalgo envía personal para ayudar a las familias de Uvalde
El fiscal de distrito del condado de Hidalgo,...
Escuelas del valle en alerta máxima tras tiroteo mortal en escuela Uvalde
Las escuelas del valle están en alerta máxima...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
