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Food Bank RGV sees demand during summer months grow by nearly 20%
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley says demand has gone up as families struggle to put food on the table while kids are out...
Texas Supreme Court rejects attempt to block Boca Chica Beach closures for SpaceX launches
Siding with SpaceX and the attorney general’s office,...
“Mass euthanasias”: Screwworm could have deeper implications for Texas’ already-crowded animal shelters
LUBBOCK — After the New World screwworm...
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Friday, June 19, 2026: Extreme heat warning will go into effect this afternoon
RELATED STORY: Cooling centers opening across the Valley amid extreme heat warning Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest...
Thursday, June 18, 2026: Dangerously hot conditions
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5...
Dangerous flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur, first of the Atlantic season, threatens Gulf Coast
MIAMI (AP) — A disorganized cluster of storms...
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RGV Red Crowns prepare for last match of four-game road trip
The RGV Red Crowns are gearing up for their fourth straight road game, taking on Austin United FC on Saturday. The last time these two...
RGV West defeats RGV East in 5A/6A All-Star Game
Highlights from the 5A/6A RGV Baseball All-Star Game....
RGV local fans celebrate as Mexico picks up second straight World Cup win
Thousands of Mexico fans in the RGV gathered...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Lola the terrier puppy
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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