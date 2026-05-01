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Former city of Weslaco employee accused of gas theft
A former Weslaco city employee is accused of stealing nearly $500 worth of gas from the city over several months. Josiah Eugene Sepulveda was charged...
McAllen man sentenced after luring sexual assault victim with fake modeling scheme
A McAllen man was sentenced to 10 years...
New surveillance camera installed at Alamo park
A new surveillance camera has been installed at...
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Friday, May 1, 2026: Hot, nightly storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, April 30, 2026: Warm and breezy with highs in the 90s
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Wednesday, April 29, 2026: Warm and breezy with highs in the 90s
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RGV high school baseball Thursday night bi-district round scores and highlights
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Thursday, April 30 BI-DISTRICT ROUND La Joya 10, Brownsville Veterans 1 Weslaco 3, Los Fresnos 0 Economedes 14,...
RGV high school softball Thursday night area round scores and highlights
RGV SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS Thursday, April 30 ...
Mission Veterans Itzel De Leon commits to Salem University
Mission Veteran's Itzel De Leon becomes the first...
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Pet of the Week: Kermit the kitten
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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