Police: Juveniles arrested after vehicle theft leads to officer-involved shooting at Donna International Bridge
A pair of juveniles in a stolen vehicle tried to speed off into Mexico through the Donna International Bridge, according to the Donna Police Department. ...
Former Edcouch city manager pleads guilty in federal bribery investigation
Edcouch’s former city manager pleaded guilty to a...
May Day demonstrations in US and around the globe protest Trump agenda
CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people...
Thursday, May 1, 2025: Late storms nearby, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Cloudy and windy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Rio Grande City and Mercedes set to face off in winner-take-all playoff matchup
One of the biggest matchups in the RGV in the area round this week is Rio Grande City vs. Mercedes. Both teams are coming off...
McAllen High boys & girls track teams headed to State
McAllen High boys and girls track and field...
Nikki Rowe's Hailey Gonzalez signs to run track at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
Nikki Rowe track star Hailey Gonzalez signed to...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 1, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Ranger the mixed Terrier
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Jueves 1 de mayo: lluvias dispersas para próximas horas y hacia la noche
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Organización Poder Latinx defiende los derechos de los trabajadores migrantes
Este Primero de Mayo se celebra el día...
Edinburg reubica a todos los estudiantes restantes en la escuela Canterbury tras el hallazgo de E. coli
Tras trasladar a algunos de sus estudiantes a...
