Missing Starr County woman found dead
A missing Starr County woman has been found dead, according to Starr County Sheriff's Office Major Carlos Delgado. Delgado said no foul play is suspected...
Four students injured in shooting at Dallas high school, police say
DALLAS (AP) — A shooting at a Dallas...
McAllen Border Patrol agent killed in crash laid to rest
McAllen Border Patrol agent Alejandro De Luna was...
Weather
Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, April 14, 2025: Warm and breezy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 13, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV men's basketball star transfers to UNLV
UTRGV men’s basketball star forward Howie Fleming Jr. is transferring to UNLV, according to a social media post made by Fleming on Tuesday afternoon. ...
McAllen High track star Katelyn Vaden signs with Texas A&M - Kingsville
McAllen High track star Katelyn Vaden signed her...
UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush on final week of spring practice
UTRGV head coach Travis Bush details the final...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
México negocia entrega de agua para Estados Unidos
La presidenta de México una vez más promete entregar el agua, bastante necesaria para los agricultores de Texas. Los agricultores del Valle se preguntan si México...
Accidente vehicular en despliegue fronterizo en EEUU deja dos soldados muertos
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dos militares desplegados en la...
Hallan muerta a una mujer desaparecida en el condado Starr
La mujer desaparecida del condado Starr ha sido...
Take 5
