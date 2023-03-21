Home
Valley provided with $13 million for flood prevention projects
Officials from the Texas General Land Office were in the Valley to provide a total of $13 million that will go toward multiple projects to prevent...
Federal government asking Mexico to release water to the Valley under 1944 treaty
A U.S. agency is now trying to get...
Mercedes mechanic shop impacted by string of burglaries
A string of break-ins at a mechanic shop...
Weather
Tuesday, March 21, 2023: Isolated rain, temps in the 80s
Monday, March 20, 2023: Isolated rain, temps in the 60s
Friday, March 17, 2023: Cold front bringing in windy conditions, showers
Sports
RGV Toros draw 1-1 against Oakland Roots SC
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Toros draw 1-1 with the Oakland Roots SC in their second game of the USL Championship season. RGV FC has tied...
High school baseball highlights 3-15-2023
Click the video above to check out highlights...
Burcu Soysal - FIGHTING FAR FROM HOME
At the WAC tournament in Las Vegas, KRGV...
Community
Pump Patrol - March 20, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 17, 2023
Glady Porter Zoo: African bullfrog
Noticias RGV
Dictan sentencia en contra del ex jefe de policía de Palm Valley, Álvaro García.
De acuerdo a lo programado en la corte 138, hoy la juez del distrito del estado Gabriela García dictó sentencia en contra del ex jefe de...
Emiten aviso sobre nueva mezcla de drogas siendo distribuidas en el estado
El departamento estatal de servicios de salud de...
Historias que contar: Pavel Cal comparte su experiencia como artista local
Pavel cal, es un artista graduado de Berklee...
