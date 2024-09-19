Home
No action taken on employment of indicted Edcouch city manager due to lack of quorum
No action was taken Thursday during a special city council meeting to discuss and vote on the employment of Edcouch’s city manager. Discussions were not...
Week 4 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter....
Cycling event kicking off in Brownsville
The city of Brownsville will be closing parts...
Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Sept. 17, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Week 4 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter. Thursday, Sept. 19 Visiting Team Score Home Team Score ...
Game of the Week Preview: Los Fresnos vs. PSJA
Los Fresnos and PSJA are set to face...
Playmakers - Week 3 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Sallie Mae the Boston Terrier Mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Edcouch realiza reunión tras caso de corrupción de funcionarios
El administrador municipal de Edcouch sigue suspendido con goce de sueldo. Se suponía que los comisionados de la ciudad nos informarían sobre su situación laboral...
Ayuntamiento de Edinburg aprueba un presupuesto de $164.5 millones de dólares
Edinburg miembros del consejo de la ciudad, aprobó...
El presidente de México dice que EEUU es corresponsable de la ola de violencia del narco en Sinaloa
CULIACÁN, México (AP) — El presidente mexicano Andrés...
