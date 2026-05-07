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Man killed in Edinburg officer-involved shooting identified
An 81-year-old man was identified as the suspect killed in a Wednesday officer-involved shooting in Edinburg. Steven Orth was fatally shot after pointing a firearm...
Brownsville and McAllen school districts under investigation over display of Ten Commandments
The Brownsville and McAllen independent school districts are...
Pet of the Week: Ojitos the mini pomeranian and Vengeance the kitten
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Thursday, May 7, 2026: Possible thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, May 6, 2026: Hot, hazy and breezy with highs in the 90s
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Tuesday, May 5, 2026: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 90s
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Los Fresnos athletes sign with Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas A&M-Kingsville and UTSA
Three Los Fresnos student-athletes signed to continue their careers at the college level Wednesday evening. Juan Sanchez signed to play football at Mary Hardin-Baylor, Laylah...
McAllen High's Yaneli Rocha overcomes injury to shine on the track
Lady Bulldogs star athlete Yaneli Rocha missed her...
Nikki Rowe's Krissy Tanguma signs with Jarvis Christian soccer
The Nikki Rowe girls soccer team celebrated one...
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Pet of the Week: Ojitos the mini pomeranian and Vengeance the kitten
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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