Operation Christmas RGV plans third annual back-to-school event
The city of Donna and Operation Christmas RGV announced their third annual back-to-school event. It's scheduled for Friday, July 25 at 307 Miller Avenue in...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Hidalgo County Precinct 3, Driscoll Health hold back-to-school fair in Mission
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 and Driscoll Health held...
Weather
Friday, July 18, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, July 17, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, July 16, 2025: Breezy and hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Mercedes star catcher Ashley De Leon signs to play at East Texas Baptist University
Mercedes catcher Ashley De Leon signed her letter of intent to play softball at East Texas Baptist University on Thursday evening. De Leon has helped...
Highlights from Day 1 of 2025 Pony League International World Series
Highlights from seven different games over the course...
La Feria's Evan Lopez signs to play college basketball
La Feria's Evan Lopez is signing to play...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Tiger Rat Snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 17, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Funcionarios estatales anuncian ayuda financiera para los agricultores del Valle
Los agricultores del Valle del Río Grande afectados por la escasez de agua pronto serán elegibles para recibir ayuda financiera. El Comisionado de Agricultura de...
Viernes 18 de Julio: Temperaturas cálidas en los 97s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
Especie de la Semana: La serpiente ratonera tigre
La serpiente ratonera tigre se encuentra en Centroamérica...
Noticias RGV
