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HSI agents conduct enforcement operation in San Juan neighborhood
Agents with the Homeland Security Investigations McAllen field office are conducting an enforcement operation in the Upper Valley as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, according...
Visitors let down after SpaceX scrubs launch for third time
SpaceX scrubbed its 13th flight test of the...
Edinburg police search for driver who fled after causing property damage
The Edinburg Police Department is trying to identify...
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Friday, July 24, 2026: Skies clearing, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, July 23, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
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Wednesday, July 22, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
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UTRGV WBB's only freshman Jessica Borders details ACL recovery & mentorship from Vaqueros teammates
UTRGV freshman Jessica Borders finds herself in a somewhat unique situation with the Vaqueros. While most freshman are used to coming onto a team with...
UTRGV men's basketball focusing on leadership as end to summer workouts draws near
The UTRGV men's basketball team took to the...
2026 Lower Valley High School Football Media Day
Lower Valley High School Football...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 23, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Vinnie the kitten
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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