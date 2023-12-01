Home
Former substitute teacher sentenced after coercing teen girl for sexually explicit images
A former substitute teacher with the Mission Consolidated Independent School District was sentenced to 10 years in prison after confessing to coercing 30 minors into sending...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra...
Friday, Dec. 1, 2023: Mostly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Weather
Friday, Dec. 1, 2023: Mostly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023: Cloudy skies, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers 4th Round Preview
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial make their way into the fourth round of playoffs for the first time after an 48-27 upset victory against PSJA...
Economedes' Quiñonez fights multiple battles on mat to All-American status
EDINBURG, Texas -- Economedes' Maddox Quiñonez became the...
First ever RGV Hockey All Stars Tournament held in McAllen
The best hockey players in the Rio Grande...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Sugar the shepherd mix
Pump Patrol - Nov. 28, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Nov. 27, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Aconsejan sobre la compra de viviendas
Gerardo Tafolla, ex comisionado de Weslaco, fue condenado a 30 meses de prisión por soborno
Este jueves 30 de noviembre, Gerardo Tafolla, excomisionado...
Buscan a una mujer en Brownsville por abuso de tarjetas de crédito
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville busca a...
