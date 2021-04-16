Home
US setting up $1.7B national network to track virus variants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is setting up a $1.7 billion national network to identify and track worrisome coronavirus mutations whose spread could trigger another pandemic...
Mission family loses land over border wall ruling
A Rio Grande Valley family is reacting after...
Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A gunman killed eight people...
Weather
Cloudy skies, temperatures in low 80s expected to turn around by Monday afternoon
Happy Monday! Clouds are across most of the RGV this morning, but the sun will make an appearance this afternoon. Winds today will be...
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Sports
Valley View Falls in State Semis 5-4 on Tuesday
5A State Semifinals Kingwood Park 5, Valley View 4
IDEA Toros Boys and Girls Win State Soccer Titles
GEORGETOWN - This weekend both the boys and...
Valley View Faces Kingwood Park on Tuesday in State Semis
5A State Semifinals Tuesday, April 13th -...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Australia: 1ra muerte vinculada con vacuna de AstraZeneca
CANBERRA (AP) - Australia reportó el viernes su primera muerte vinculada con la vacuna de AstraZeneca contra el coronavirus. La mujer de 48 años recibió...
Japón eleva alerta por COVID-19 ante propagación de variante
TOKIO (AP) - Japón elevó el viernes el...
Tiroteo en centro de FedEx en Indianápolis deja 8 muertos
INDIANÁPOLIS, Un hombre armado mató a ocho personas...
