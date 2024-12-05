Home
News
Smart Living: Protecting yourself from holiday scams
Here is a warning about falling victim to holiday-related scams. Cyber-criminals know many people are buying gifts for the holidays. While the holidays are full...
San Juan officers stabbed while on duty released from hospital
All three San Juan officers who were stabbed...
Brownsville police: Aggravated robbery suspect arrested, second suspect remains at large
The Brownsville Police Department has arrested one man...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024: Late showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024: Peaks of sunshine, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
The UTRGV women's basketball team fell to Abilene Christian 59-45 on Wednesday night. It's tied for the second lowest scoring game of the season from...
RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
The RGV Vipers have teamed up with Driscoll...
St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to UTEP
St. Joseph Academy Bloodhounds offensive lineman Diego De...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Tim Smith discusses impact of annual Tim's Coats campaign
For more than 40 years, Tim's Coats has...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Oficiales de San Juan apuñalados mientras estaban de servicio reciben alta médica
Los tres oficiales de San Juan que fueron apuñalados mientras respondían a una llamada de violencia doméstica están fuera del hospital. Dos de los oficiales...
Edinburg invita a la comunidad al 'Desfile de Noche de Luces'
Nayeli Zenteno, directora de Marketing y Turismo, visita...
Jueves 5 de Diciembre: Lluvias dispersas, temperaturas en los 74s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days