Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 223 positive cases
Cameron County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 223 positive cases of COVID-19. According to the Cameron County Health Department of the five people...
New CDC study says babies get Covid protection from vaccinated pregnant mothers
A study from the U.S. Centers for Disease...
Texas sues CDC to stop mask mandates on planes
" Texas sues CDC to stop mask...
Weather
Fuertes vientos se registran en todo el Valle
El Valle de Texas está bajo aviso de fuertes vientos y autoridades dicen que es un escenario perfecto para un incendio forestal. La fuerte brisa...
Feb. 16, 2022: Very windy, temperatures reaching 80s
Feb. 15, 2022: Windy with temperatures in mid-70s
Sports
Bi-District Round Concludes in Girls Basketball
GIRLS High School Basketball Playoffs Tuesday, February 15th 6A Bi-District Weslaco 49, PSJA High 44 Edinburg 58, Harlingen South 41...
Girls Basketball Playoffs Begin with Bi-District Round
Girls Basketball Playoff Scores and Schedule ...
Valley Will Send 44 Student Athletes to State Wrestling Tourney
AUSTIN - The Rio Grande Valley continued to...
Programming
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Condado Cameron reporta 5 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 223 casos positivos
El condado de Cameron informó el miércoles cinco muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 223 casos positivos de COVID-19. Según el Departamento de Salud del...
La Entrevista: La presidenta de derechos humanos de Tamaulipas habla sobre los migrantes que esperan poder ingresar a Estados Unidos
Los migrantes instalados en plaza la República en...
Millones de familias en Estados Unidos reciben pruebas caseras de COVID-19
Más de 50 millones de hogares en Estados...
