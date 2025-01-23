Home
State lawmakers ask education agency for guidance on how Texas schools can respond to Trump’s immigration plans
State lawmakers ask education agency for guidance on how Texas schools can respond to Trump's immigration plans
Greg Abbott seeks $11 billion in federal reimbursements for border security
" Greg Abbott seeks $11 billion in...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025: Showers, cool, temps in the 50s
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025: Showers, cool, temps in the 50s
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025: Morning freeze, temps in the 50s
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025: Morning freeze, temps in the 50s
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025: Chance of freezing rain, sleet, temps in the 30s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with Wednesday victories
GIRLS: Brownsville Veterans 32, Harlingen 41 Port Isabel 40, La Feria 69 BOYS: Brownsville Veterans 69, Harlingen 63
Isai Colunga & Adrian Pardo lead Rivera past Donna
Isai Colunga & Adrian Pardo lead Rivera past Donna
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather
Programming
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Loki, the Dashshund mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025
Connect
Noticias RGV
Soldados de EEUU llegan a Texas y San Diego para reforzar seguridad fronteriza
WASHINGTON (AP) — Militares en activo empezarán a llegar el jueves por la noche a El Paso, Texas, y San Diego, en lo que funcionarios de...
Jueves 23 de enero: noche fresca y mayormente nublada, mínimas en los 40s
Jueves 23 de enero: noche fresca y mayormente nublada, mínimas en los 40s
Edinburg invita a residentes a participar en proyecto de parque de camiones de comida
El proyecto de 42.000 pies cuadrados, ubicado en...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
