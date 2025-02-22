Home
City of Weslaco breaks ground on new drainage project at Mid-Valley Airport
The city of Weslaco held a groundbreaking for a new drainage project on Friday at the Mid-Valley Airport. The goal of the project is to...
Weslaco bridge closed until further notice for safety concerns
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 and the city of...
Pope Francis is in critical condition after a long respiratory crisis, requiring oxygen at high flow
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was in critical...
Weather
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025: Drizzle and cold, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Feb. 21, 2025: Scattered showers, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025: Cloudy and cold, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen High, Nikki Rowe, Santa Maria, & San Perlita advance to regional semifinals
BOYS AREA ROUND SCORES (FRIDAY): CC Veterans Memorial 74, Edinburg Vela 40 Port Isabel 51, Wharton 57 CC Ray 56, McAllen Memorial 46...
La Feria advances to regional semifinal with dominant win over Bay City
BOYS AREA ROUND SCORES: La Feria 59,...
Texas AG asks court to require NCAA to begin gender testing as part of new transgender policy
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The Republican attorney general...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Petunio the Guinea Pig
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
La Operación RGV Navidad pospone la feria de salud de Donna por las inclemencias del tiempo
Operación RGV Navidad anunció el aplazamiento de su feria de la salud en Donna. La organización dijo en Facebook que debido a las inclemencias del...
Dos sospechosos huyen tras una persecución en vehículo con la Oficina del Sheriff del condado Willacy
La Oficina del Sheriff del condado Willacy está...
La policía de Edinburg busca un vehículo sospechoso implicado en un atropello y fuga de un peatón
El Departamento de Policía de Edinburg está buscando...
