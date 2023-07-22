Home
McAllen to Edinburg connector at Pharr Interchange now open, closure of Harlingen to Edinburg connector set for Saturday night
The McAllen to Edinburg connector at the Pharr Interchange is now open for Valley drivers. The connector merges eastbound I-2/U.S. 83 traffic onto northbound I-69C/U.S....
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with a possible cash payout of $422 million
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mega Millions has upped...
Nearly two years after Texas’ six-week abortion ban, more infants are dying
Originally Published: 20 JUL 23 05:00 ET ...
Weather
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world
The summer of 2023 is behaving like a broken record about broken records. Nearly every major climate-tracking organization proclaimed June the hottest June ever. Then...
Saturday, July 22, 2023: Hot & humid with a heat advisory in effect
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, July 21, 2023: Sunny & hot with a high of 101°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
WESLACO, TEXAS -- The Weslaco 13U Little League All-Stars will be playing their first game in the Southwest Regional Tournament as they head out to Sugarland....
Weslaco Little League All-Stars baseball team competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
The Weslaco 13U Little League All-Stars will be...
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Community
Zoo Guest: Mandarin Rat Snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 20, 2023
Pet of the Week: Tony Stark the Blue Heeler Dalmatian mix and Michael Scott the Chihuahua mix
Noticias RGV
Distrito Escolar Independiente de Donna presenta al nuevo oficial canino
A un mes del inicio del nuevo año escolar para la mayoría de los estudiantes, los padres con hijos matriculados en el Distrito Escolar Independiente de...
Funcionarios de la Isla del Padre multarán a quienes no cumplan con reglas de limpieza
La Isla del Padre sur es uno de...
Ciudad de McAllen crea Chatbot para ayudar a residentes
La inteligencia artificial se pone al servicio de...
