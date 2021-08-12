Home
Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash
WASHINGTON (AP) — When the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. first began to slow, President Joe Biden backed incentives like million-dollar cash lotteries if that's...
WATCH LIVE: PSJA Independent School District to hold special board meeting
The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District will hold...
Britney Spears' dad will exit conservatorship, but not yet
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears' father said...
Weather
Aug. 12, 2021: Hot and humid with temperatures in mid-90s
Aug. 11, 2021: Breezy and hot with temperatures in high 90s
Highs will be back in the 90s...
Aug. 10, 2021: Breezy and hot with highs in upper 90s
Sports
Two-A-Day Tour: Hanna Golden Eagles
BROWNSVILLE - The Golden Eagles have made the playoffs three times in five seasons under Mark Guess. The Eagles are coming off a great season finishing...
Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
EDINBURG - The Economedes Jaguars are under new...
Two-A-Day Tour: Donna High School
DONNA - Donna has a rich tradition on...
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
Manifestación en Brownsville pide que se cierren las fronteras
Ante la visita del Secretario de Seguridad Pública Alejandro Mayorkas durante la mañana de este jueves, algunas personas se manifestaron a las afueras de la Corte...
Se revelan las cifras actuales del flujo de migrantes
Tres meses después de su visita al centro...
Funcionarios discuten sobre el incremento de migrantes en la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México
Varios líderes políticos sostuvieron este jueves una rueda...
