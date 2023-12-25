Home
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Brownsville
The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that involved a Brownsville police officer, according to spokesperson Abril Luna. The shooting happened Monday at the 600...
Photographer's Perspective: Calling the shots
L&F Distributors offering $10 off Uber rides for the holidays
Rio Grande Valley law enforcement is reminding residents...
Weather
Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023: Scattered showers, temperatures in the high 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Dec. 22, 2023: Stray showers with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen Cheer Headed to Nationals
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High Cheer took first place at the UCA Southwest Regionals. That earned them a bid to Nationals which takes place in Feb....
Weslaco's Elizabeth Craig signs NLI for Angelina Softball
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco's Elizabeth Craig signed her...
WATCH: UTRGV HC Travis Bush Discusses 1st FB Early Signing Class
UTRGV signed 10 players on National Early Signing...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: America the Pitbull
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Policía de Donna busca a sospechoso de provocar accidente mortal y huir de la escena
La policía de Donna está buscando a un hombre que supuestamente huyó de la escena de un accidente mortal. Ricardo Martínez, de 36 años, supuestamente...
Mujer de Mission sigue pidiendo justicia en el asesinato de su hermano en 2008
La policía de Mission pide su ayuda para...
Salud y Vida: FDA aprueba nuevas terapias para enfermedad de células falciformes
Han tardado mucho tiempo en llegar, pero las...
