Shots fired at sheriff’s office SWAT team in rural San Juan
Suspects are in custody after members of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were shot at s they attempted to execute a search warrant, Sheriff...
Friday, June 16, 2023: Hot and humid with highs in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Foul play not suspected after deceased male found in McAllen, police say
A welfare concern led to the discovery of...
Weather
Friday, June 16, 2023: Hot and humid with highs in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, June 15, 2023: Hot and humid with a high of 104° Fahrenheit
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, June 14, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
East Claims RGV Softball All-Star Crown
MISSION, TEXAS -- The valley's softball standouts grab their mitts and come together one last time to rep their high school in the East vs. West...
PSJA North Hires New Boys Head Basketball Coach
PHARR, TEXAS -- While the high school basketball...
RGV Toros Acquire Forward From USL League One
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Today, the RGV Toros announced...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 15, 2023
Pet of the Week: Mikko the Pitbull mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Noticias RGV
Oficina del Sherrif del Condado Harris confirma enfrentamiento durante allanamiento
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Harris (HCSO) SWAT reporto la mañana de este viernes 16 de junio del 2023 que mientras estaban ejecutando una orden...
Congresistas solicitan renovar los vehículos del servicio postal al sur de Texas
El congresista Henry Cuellar lidera una iniciativa la...
Moda y Belleza: Como tonificar su cuerpo utilizando la maderoterapia
En Moda y Belleza, la propietaria de Xcellence...
