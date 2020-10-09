Home
2 more residents test positive for coronavirus in Willacy County
Willacy County reported on Friday two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus. Two men in their 50s tested positive for the virus, according...
Cameron County will not authorize any Halloween events that draw large crowds, judge says
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Friday...
Hurricane Delta causes high tides, strong winds on South Padre Island
Hurricane Delta missed the Rio Grande Valley, but...
Hechos Valle
Condado Willacy anuncia 2 casos más de coronavirus, un total de 1,192
El condado Willacy confirmó el viernes 2 casos positivos adicionales de coronavirus. Dos hombres de unos 50 años dieron positivo al virus, de acuerdo a...
Hombre gravemente lesionado por tubo suelto en carretera 83
Desde septiembre un residente en Edinburg se encuentra...
Detención de sospechoso causa movilización
Momentos de tensión vivieron la mañana del jueves...
