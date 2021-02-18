Home
News
Abbott calls for ERCOT leaders to resign— energy experts weigh in on Texas energy crisis
Blackout during severe winter weather is uncommon but not a new concept for Texas. In 2011 the state plunged into frigid temperatures and left many in...
Power outages set to continue— ERCOT says without them a blackout could last for months
Thousands of people in the Valley are facing...
AET Texas restoring power and increasing outage rotation as generation increases
AEP Texas restored electrical service to about 125,000...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with weather conditions that will continue to worsen as the next surge of cold air arrives tonight. ...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Cold front may bring freezing temperatures, drizzle to Rio Grande Valley
Hope you enjoyed the warm weather on Wednesday—colder...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
UTRGV Games Versus Seattle U Cancelled - Will Host Dallas Christian Sunday
EDINBURG - UTRGV athletics announced on Wednesday that their WAC match-ups against Seattle U have been canceled and will not be re-scheduled. Seattle U was unable...
5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Area Round Playoffs - Wednesday
Wednesday, February 17th 6A Area Round Playoff...
Girls Basketball Playoff Games Re-Scheduled Due to Cold Weather Issues
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Several girls basketball playoff...
Additional Links
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Medidas de seguridad en el uso de calentadores de gas natural
Ha sido poco más de 72 horas lo que algunos residentes del Valle han sufrido por estar sin energía eléctrica lo que ha obligado a algunas...
Aparatosa volcadura en Puerto Isabel
Las autoridades han recomendado quedarse en casa debido...
Ofrecen albergue temporal en Brownsville
Pandemia y mucho frío una peligrosa combinación que...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days