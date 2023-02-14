Home
STC, Texas A&M partnering up for new engineering program
A new partnership between South Texas College and Texas A&M aims to address the state's growing need for engineers Engineer David De Sousa said he...
Residents celebrate Starr County’s past on 175th anniversary
For the past 86 years, Rio Grande City...
Trial of Palm Valley police chief accused of tampering with government records continues
Testimony will begin Tuesday in the case against...
Weather
Tues. February 7, 2023: Warmer, windy, and temperatures in the 80s
Sun. February 5, 2023: Warmer, sunny, and temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, February 4, 2023: Warm and sunny with temperatures in the 70s
Sports
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was magical when the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed him to pull off another Super Bowl comeback. Playing on...
McGarity scores career-high, UTRGV wins 75-71 over Abilene Christian
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Junior Tiffany McGarity scored...
UTRGV falls 82-72 at home to Stephen F. Austin, drop to 3-10 in WAC
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Programming
Pump Patrol - Feb. 13, 2023
Zoo Guest - Orinoco Crocodile
Pump Patrol - Feb. 10, 2023
Noticias RGV
Salud y Vida: Consumidores se ven gravemente afectados tras el incremento de retiros de productos durante el último año
Más de mil millones de artículos fueron retirados el año pasado, lo cual significa buenas, pero también malas noticias para los consumidores. Desde autos y...
La Entrevista: Expertos brindan consejos sobre como abrir su propio negocio
Hoy en la entrevista, Oziel Bernal de Academy...
La Entrevista: Propietario de Salsa el Gallo comparte la importancia de la salsa en nuestra cultura local
En La Entrevista, el propietario de Salsa el...
