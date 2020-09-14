Home
Ted Cruz says he doesn’t want to join the Supreme Court after being shortlisted by Trump
By Patrick Svitek , The Texas Tribune U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz , R-Texas, is making clear that he's not interested in serving...
18-year-old man accused of killing Donna student pleads not guilty to murder
An 18-year-old man accused of killing a Donna...
Analysis: Elections are fights, settled by voters. This one is no exception.
By Ross Ramsey , The Texas Tribune...
Sports
Edinburg Cheerleaders 'Go Gold' For Childhood Cancer
The Edinburg Cheer Program is the first in the nation to have all gold uniforms for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month . ...
Vaquero Duo Get Work on Summer League Diamond
EDINBURG - A pair of UTRGV baseball players...
Pioneer Baseball 'Goes Gold'
MISSION - During the month of September the...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Somos Noticias
TikTok elige a Oracle como “proveedor tecnológico” en EEUU
Por MATT O'BRIEN y TALI ARBEL TikTok eligió a Oracle como su “proveedor de tecnología confiable” en vez de Microsoft, en un acuerdo que podría...
Fuego en EEUU reabre el tema del clima ante visita de Trump
Por LINDSAY WHITEHURST y SARA CLINE BEAVERCREEK,...
Trump trata de atraer a latinos durante gira por el oeste
Por JONATHAN LEMIRE LAS VEGAS (AP) —...
