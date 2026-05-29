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Summer break kicks off in Mercedes with free bike safety event
Summer break is underway and Mercedes is hosting a free bike safety event for children. The event will take place on Saturday, May 30, from...
Suspect in deadly Brownsville shooting pleads guilty to manslaughter
A 36-year-old man arrested after fatally shooting a...
Dune protection funding for South Padre Island threatened by federal budget cuts
South Padre Island could lose federal funding that...
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Friday, May 29, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
WATCH: Facing the Fury 2026 hurricane special
Hurricane Season 2026 is here, and being prepared...
Thursday, May 28, 2026: Stray showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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UTRGV vs. UTSA kickoff time set for big football matchup
The UTRGV athletic department announced the official kickoff time for the Vaqueros' away game against UTSA. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. from the...
Nikki Rowe's Juan Carlos Garza Jr. to play baseball at Missouri Valley College
Nikki Rowe's Juan Carlos Garza Jr. signed his...
McAllen High's Judah Rios signs with Missouri Valley College men's basketball
McAllen High senior guard Judah Rios is playing...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 29, 2026
Gladys Porter Zoo’s Ridley Rush 5K will benefit sea turtle project
The Gladys Porter Zoo Ridley Rush 5K/1 Mile...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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