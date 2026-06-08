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'Agents could hear screams' from Hidalgo County tractor-trailer fire carrying 39 undocumented migrants; 2 suspects identified
Authorities could hear screams coming from a tractor-trailer carrying 39 undocumented migrants after it caught fire near Linn, according to a criminal complaint. Jairo Juli...
Man pleads guilty in Brownsville sailor's murder
The man accused of killing Brownsville sailor Angelina...
Hidalgo County program offers assistance to help pay for funerals, cremation
Hidalgo County residents can get help with funeral...
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Monday, June 8, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, June 7, 2026: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
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Saturday, June 6, 2026: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
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Four Sharyland baseball players named State Championship All-Tournament team
Four Sharyland Rattler baseball players earned State Championship All-Tournament team selections. Senior first baseman Santiago Soto. Junior third baseman Edgar Quintanilla. Senior shortstop...
Former Mission Softball Coach Iris G. Iglesias honored with plaque unveiling
This past week Mission CISD unveiled a plaque...
Sharyland baseball loses 7-2 in state championship game
The Sharyland Rattlers fell 7-2 Lovejoy in the...
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Zoo Guest: Petunio the guinea pig
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Lily the pittbull mix
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